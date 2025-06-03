Northeast India Battles Rising Floods: Urgent Calls for Relief and Long-term Solutions

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a prominent Congress leader, on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the worsening flood situation in Northeast India. He urged both central and state governments to increase their efforts to provide timely relief to all affected victims. 'The flood situation in the Northeast is alarming. A large population has been affected. The state and central governments should understand the emergency and try to provide relief to all flood victims and needy people,' Chowdhury emphasized.

Highlighting the regularity of such natural disasters, Chowdhury pushed for long-term solutions. 'This flood occurs every year in the Northeast, especially in Assam, and its surrounding areas. A dangerous situation has arisen due to landslides in Sikkim. In this situation, the government should take concrete steps to fight the disaster,' he urged.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified relief efforts by visiting flood-hit areas, specifically in the district of Cachar, where he assured affected residents of prompt assistance. 'Visited the flood-affected district of Cachar & spoke with the people who are sheltered in Relief Camps set up by our Govt. Reassured the people of all support from our side and have issued instructions to the administration to eliminate long processes and provide quick relief,' Sarma shared in a post on X.

Amid rising casualties, with 11 reported dead due to floods and landslides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to regional leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla. Modi assured the central government's full support, promising comprehensive help in the rehabilitation and relief operations.

Assam's situation remains dire, with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reporting more than 5.15 lakh people affected across 22 districts, alongside continuous rain-induced challenges in neighboring states. Reports confirm increased losses, with floodwaters causing further casualties and missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)