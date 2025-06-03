Court Temporarily Suspends LOCs in Supertech Money Laundering Case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi announced on Tuesday its decision to suspend the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Gopal Kanda, Govind Kumar Goyal, and Lakh Ram Goyal. This suspension, effective for six months until December 3, 2025, is linked to an ongoing money laundering probe involving Supertech Ltd.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh reached this decision after listening to arguments presented by the defendants' advocates and the Special Public Prosecutor representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite opposition from the ED, the court moved forward with suspending the LOCs.

The LOC against Gopal Goyal came into focus when he was stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport while heading to Singapore on November 2, 2023. Similarly, Lakh Ram Goyal faced travel restrictions in December 2024 under the pretext of an LOC. The case, also involving Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd., remains under prosecution, with further examinations set for June 6.

