Mizoram and Tripura Grapple with Severe Weather Disruptions

The Mizoram government has officially advised dignitaries and officials to delay visits to the state as it reels under severe weather conditions. After heavy rains, landslides, mudslides, and flash floods have ravaged the region, causing major disruptions and claiming lives.

A June 2 circular from the General Administration Department highlighted continuous rainfall impacts, severely hindering everyday life across several districts. District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), led by Deputy Commissioners, are fully engaged in disaster relief and rehabilitation, making it difficult to allocate resources for official visits and security.

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more intense rainfall, officials are urged to defer their travel plans until June 13 to allow the state to focus on public safety and disaster response.

In neighboring Tripura, schools in Agartala have been converted into relief centers for flood victims; 130 families or 464 refugees now find shelter in facilities like Ambedkar School and Vivekananda School.

Authorities are ensuring essential services—food, water, medical care—to displaced people, with special provisions for children's nutrition and elder medical check-ups. The government assures smooth, efficient relief operations.

Flood victim Gita Deb recounted her plight, expressing gratitude for relief provisions but urging the government to seek permanent flood season solutions. "Every year, we're forced to leave our homes," she commented. "We need a lasting answer." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)