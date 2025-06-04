Left Menu

BlackRock Removed from Texas Boycott List

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the removal of BlackRock from a boycott list, citing changes in the asset manager's climate group affiliations. This decision facilitates business interactions between state agencies and BlackRock, indicating a shift in the state's stance towards the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:43 IST
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has officially removed BlackRock from the state's boycott list, signaling a major shift in the relationship between the financial giant and the energy sector.

Hegar's decision was significantly influenced by BlackRock's recent withdrawals from certain climate advocacy groups, signaling a possible tactical retreat in their environmental positioning.

This development allows Texas state agencies and funds greater flexibility and ease in conducting business with BlackRock, suggesting a thawing of previously strained relations.

