BlackRock Removed from Texas Boycott List

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has officially removed BlackRock from the state's boycott list, signaling a major shift in the relationship between the financial giant and the energy sector.

Hegar's decision was significantly influenced by BlackRock's recent withdrawals from certain climate advocacy groups, signaling a possible tactical retreat in their environmental positioning.

This development allows Texas state agencies and funds greater flexibility and ease in conducting business with BlackRock, suggesting a thawing of previously strained relations.