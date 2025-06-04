BlackRock Removed from Texas Boycott List
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the removal of BlackRock from a boycott list, citing changes in the asset manager's climate group affiliations. This decision facilitates business interactions between state agencies and BlackRock, indicating a shift in the state's stance towards the company.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has officially removed BlackRock from the state's boycott list, signaling a major shift in the relationship between the financial giant and the energy sector.
Hegar's decision was significantly influenced by BlackRock's recent withdrawals from certain climate advocacy groups, signaling a possible tactical retreat in their environmental positioning.
This development allows Texas state agencies and funds greater flexibility and ease in conducting business with BlackRock, suggesting a thawing of previously strained relations.
