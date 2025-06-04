Asian Markets Rally Amid Trade Tensions and Political Shifts
Asian stocks edge higher with South Korea leading gains after the election of liberal president Lee Jae-myung, as trade tensions persist. The MSCI's Asia-Pacific index rises, while tariffs on steel and aluminum dominate market focus. Investor eyes are on a potential Trump-Xi call for resolving these tensions.
Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, bolstered by South Korean market gains following liberal presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's election victory, which buoyed hopes for economic reforms and reduced policy uncertainty. The benchmark KOSPI soared over 2%, contributing to a 0.6% increase in the MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
The Nikkei and Taiwan stocks also posted gains, driven by a positive performance in U.S. markets led by Nvidia. Meanwhile, anticipation surrounds a potential conversation this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid ongoing trade tensions exacerbated by existing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Commodity markets saw mixed reactions as oil prices declined slightly due to increasing OPEC+ output, while gold rose significantly on safe-haven demand, reflecting broader market concerns about the global economic outlook amid unresolved trade disputes. The dollar experienced weakness due to tariff uncertainties, prompting investors to seek safer assets.
