Asian Markets Rally Amid Trade Tensions and Political Shifts

Asian stocks edge higher with South Korea leading gains after the election of liberal president Lee Jae-myung, as trade tensions persist. The MSCI's Asia-Pacific index rises, while tariffs on steel and aluminum dominate market focus. Investor eyes are on a potential Trump-Xi call for resolving these tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 07:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, bolstered by South Korean market gains following liberal presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's election victory, which buoyed hopes for economic reforms and reduced policy uncertainty. The benchmark KOSPI soared over 2%, contributing to a 0.6% increase in the MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

The Nikkei and Taiwan stocks also posted gains, driven by a positive performance in U.S. markets led by Nvidia. Meanwhile, anticipation surrounds a potential conversation this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid ongoing trade tensions exacerbated by existing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Commodity markets saw mixed reactions as oil prices declined slightly due to increasing OPEC+ output, while gold rose significantly on safe-haven demand, reflecting broader market concerns about the global economic outlook amid unresolved trade disputes. The dollar experienced weakness due to tariff uncertainties, prompting investors to seek safer assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

