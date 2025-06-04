Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. Doubles Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Amid Global Negotiations

On Wednesday, the United States escalated trade tensions by doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from most of its trading partners, a move designed to pressure countries into negotiating agreements that could avert further tariffs. This policy shift under President Donald Trump leaves only the United Kingdom exempt thanks to an ongoing trade negotiation.

While the U.S. imports about a quarter of its steel, the heightened tariffs are expected to impact countries like Canada and Mexico the hardest, given their significant volume of steel shipments to the U.S. Notably, Canada, which supplies half of the U.S.'s aluminum imports, faces intensified exposure.

The ripple effects of this trade policy are already being felt across global markets, prompting countries worldwide to hasten their negotiation strategies with the U.S. Meanwhile, concerns grow over China's restrictions on rare-earth exports, further unsettling industries reliant on these vital components. Companies worldwide are reevaluating their financial strategies in light of these unpredictable trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)