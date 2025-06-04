ICL Fincorp Expands Eastern Horizon with 50 New Branches in West Bengal

ICL Fincorp Ltd, a South India-based non-banking financial company, is planning a significant expansion in the eastern region, with the opening of 50 branches throughout West Bengal.

The company, which specializes in gold loans, inaugurated its first branch in Bengal at Kolkata's Chinar Park and plans to open 10 more outlets in the city.

Established in 1991 and based in Irinjalakuda, Kerala, ICL operates 300 branches across nine states and aims to promote financial inclusion in the east.

(With inputs from agencies.)