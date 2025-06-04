Left Menu

ICL Fincorp Expands Eastern Horizon with 50 New Branches in West Bengal

ICL Fincorp Ltd, a non-banking financial company from South India, plans to open 50 new branches in West Bengal to enhance its presence in the eastern region. The company, known for its gold loan services, has already inaugurated a branch in Kolkata and aims to further expand into Jharkhand and Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:10 IST
ICL Fincorp Expands Eastern Horizon with 50 New Branches in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICL Fincorp Ltd, a South India-based non-banking financial company, is planning a significant expansion in the eastern region, with the opening of 50 branches throughout West Bengal.

The company, which specializes in gold loans, inaugurated its first branch in Bengal at Kolkata's Chinar Park and plans to open 10 more outlets in the city.

Established in 1991 and based in Irinjalakuda, Kerala, ICL operates 300 branches across nine states and aims to promote financial inclusion in the east.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025