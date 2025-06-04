ICL Fincorp Expands Eastern Horizon with 50 New Branches in West Bengal
ICL Fincorp Ltd, a non-banking financial company from South India, plans to open 50 new branches in West Bengal to enhance its presence in the eastern region. The company, known for its gold loan services, has already inaugurated a branch in Kolkata and aims to further expand into Jharkhand and Bihar.
ICL Fincorp Ltd, a South India-based non-banking financial company, is planning a significant expansion in the eastern region, with the opening of 50 branches throughout West Bengal.
The company, which specializes in gold loans, inaugurated its first branch in Bengal at Kolkata's Chinar Park and plans to open 10 more outlets in the city.
Established in 1991 and based in Irinjalakuda, Kerala, ICL operates 300 branches across nine states and aims to promote financial inclusion in the east.
