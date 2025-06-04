Delhi Government's 100 Days: Transparency and Progress Towards Welfare
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood highlights the achievements of the Delhi government in 100 days, focusing on the welfare of the poor, improved education, housing, and transparency in admissions. He details advancements in education, infrastructure, transparency, and partnerships with major institutions to enhance vocational training and ensure justice for all.
In a significant milestone, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood addressed a press conference to commemorate the 100-day mark of the current Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He emphasized the administration's dedication to the upliftment of the poor, asserting that 'Antyodaya' is their guiding principle. Minister Sood highlighted several welfare initiatives, including the renovation of CM Shree School, financial assistance for EWS children, and measures against fee mafias.
Opposition voices, as expected, have raised questions regarding these initiatives. Minister Sood responded with statistics, noting a significant reduction in electricity service interruptions in recent months. The administration attributes its success to being deeply inspired by the philosophies of Deendayal Upadhyaya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prioritizing development for the underprivileged.
Further achievements include government housing projects, a significant investment in slum redevelopment, and prioritization of educational improvements. Additional measures include providing free online coaching, establishing digital libraries, and vocational training partnerships, reinforcing the government's commitment to transparency and educational reforms. Sood also underscored the ongoing effort to combat corruption and improve law enforcement efficiency.
