Epigral Ltd Doubles Renewable Energy Capacity with Strategic Investment

Epigral Ltd announced on Wednesday its decision to more than double its wind-solar hybrid power capacity, expanding from 18.34 megawatts (MW) to 38.14 MW. This expansion involves a Rs 21.38-crore investment.

The specialty chemical manufacturer is investing in a 26 percent stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be developed jointly with Prozeal Green Energy Ltd. This partnership aims to add 19.80 MW of new renewable capacity.

This venture reflects Epigral's strategy to ensure clean power sources while supporting its ambitious growth targets in the specialty chemicals market, with progress expected by Q4 FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)