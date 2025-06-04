Unblocking Czechia's Nuclear Future: Court Clears Path for New Reactors
The Czech Supreme Administrative Court dismissed a lower court ruling, allowing a deal with South Korea's KHNP to build nuclear reactors in Czechia. Originally delayed by a legal challenge from France's EDF, the decision enables construction of two new reactors at the Dukovany plant to reduce fossil fuel dependency.
The path to constructing two new nuclear reactors in Czechia has been cleared after the Supreme Administrative Court overturned a previous ruling blocking the deal. The agreement with South Korean power utility KHNP had faced delays due to a legal challenge from France's EDF, which lost the tender.
The controversial decision by the regional court in Brno has been dismissed, enabling the Czech government to proceed with the planned expansion at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, a cornerstone in the nation's strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
The project, involving KHNP and the Czech state-majority-owned power company CEZ, had initially been postponed pending the outcome of EDF's litigation. The reactors, expected to cost over 400 billion koruna, are slated for operational trials by 2036 and 2038, respectively.
