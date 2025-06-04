India Advances Sustainable Aviation Fuel with Strategic Collaboration
ISMA, in partnership with IATA and Praj Industries, is advancing the certification and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) produced from Indian sugarcane via the Ethanol-to-Jet pathway. This move could position India as a leading SAF supplier in Asia, supporting sustainability and reducing aviation emissions.
In a bid to decarbonise India's aviation sector, ISMA has teamed up with IATA and Praj Industries to foster the certification and implementation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India.
The collaboration, according to the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), aims to precisely determine the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of SAF derived from Indian sugarcane feedstock through the Ethanol-to-Jet (ETJ) pathway.
'The Government of India's Ethanol Blending Programme has demonstrated the sugar industry's capacity to deliver climate impacts at scale while reinforcing rural livelihoods. SAF represents the future for India's leadership as Asia's principal supplier,' commented ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani.
