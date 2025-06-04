Left Menu

Rapid Response to Shocking Rohini Building Collapse

A commercial building collapsed in Rohini's Sector 7 in Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched four fire tenders at 4:04 pm. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been alerted, and rescue operations are underway to save those trapped and assess the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a commercial building in Rohini's Sector 7 area of Delhi collapsed, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. The service received the emergency call at 4:04 pm and quickly dispatched four fire tenders to the scene.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been alerted and is expected to join the ongoing rescue efforts. "A commercial building collapsed in the Sector 7 area of Rohini, Delhi. Fire tenders sent to the spot. NDRF also informed about the building collapse," confirmed the Delhi Fire Service.

Authorities are currently working to rescue individuals who may be trapped inside and assess the extent of the damage. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, as rescue operations continue on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

