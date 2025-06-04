Rapid Response to Shocking Rohini Building Collapse

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a commercial building in Rohini's Sector 7 area of Delhi collapsed, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. The service received the emergency call at 4:04 pm and quickly dispatched four fire tenders to the scene.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been alerted and is expected to join the ongoing rescue efforts. "A commercial building collapsed in the Sector 7 area of Rohini, Delhi. Fire tenders sent to the spot. NDRF also informed about the building collapse," confirmed the Delhi Fire Service.

Authorities are currently working to rescue individuals who may be trapped inside and assess the extent of the damage. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, as rescue operations continue on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)