Left Menu

TPG's Strategic Stake Reduction in Tata Technologies: A Market Analysis

Private equity firm TPG sold a 2.1% stake in Tata Technologies for Rs 638 crore, reducing its shareholding to 3.91%. The US-based firm has previously divested stakes in Tata Tech. Societe Generale purchased shares in Choice International, while BNP Paribas reduced its stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:54 IST
TPG's Strategic Stake Reduction in Tata Technologies: A Market Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, private equity giant TPG divested a 2.1% stake in Tata Technologies on Wednesday, netting Rs 638 crore via an open market transaction.

TPG's affiliate, TPG Rise Climate SF, sold 85.16 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 749.10 each, as per BSE bulk deal data. This sale reduced their stake in Tata Technologies from 6.01% to 3.91%.

While details of buyers remain undisclosed, Tata Technologies' share price experienced a minor decline, closing at Rs 759.65 on the BSE. Concurrent market activity saw Societe Generale acquiring a stake in Choice International, as BNP Paribas decreased its holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025