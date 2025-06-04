U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Choppy Trade and Labor Market Concerns

Stocks in the U.S. made modest gains amidst a turbulent trading session on Wednesday, following new data that revealed weaker-than-anticipated performance in private payrolls. This development further fueled anxieties regarding the Trump administration's unpredictable trade policies and their effect on the labor market.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 54.5 points, equivalent to a 0.13% increase, standing at 42,574.13. Concurrently, the S&P 500 saw a rise of 8.6 points or 0.14%, reaching 5,978.94.

The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a positive trend, gaining 36.0 points, or 0.19%, moving to 19,434.94 at the opening bell. Traders are closely watching how trade policies might continue to affect economic indicators and market stability.

