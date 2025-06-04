U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Choppy Trade and Labor Market Concerns
U.S. stocks rose slightly amid volatile trading, driven by weaker-than-expected private payrolls data. Concerns persist about the impact of the Trump administration's trade policies on the labor market. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw modest gains at the opening bell.
Stocks in the U.S. made modest gains amidst a turbulent trading session on Wednesday, following new data that revealed weaker-than-anticipated performance in private payrolls. This development further fueled anxieties regarding the Trump administration's unpredictable trade policies and their effect on the labor market.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 54.5 points, equivalent to a 0.13% increase, standing at 42,574.13. Concurrently, the S&P 500 saw a rise of 8.6 points or 0.14%, reaching 5,978.94.
The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a positive trend, gaining 36.0 points, or 0.19%, moving to 19,434.94 at the opening bell. Traders are closely watching how trade policies might continue to affect economic indicators and market stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative Targets Universities
Supreme Court Backs Trump Administration in Revoking Venezuelan TPS
Mass Exodus: Federal Workers Opt Out Amidst Trump Administration Uncertainty
US Domestic Affairs: Changes Under Trump Administration
Trump Administration Ends Federal Oversight for Police Reforms