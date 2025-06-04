Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebration: Bengaluru Stampede Sparks Outrage

A stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations resulted in fatalities and injuries. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and opposition figures criticized the Congress-led government for inadequate planning. Calls for accountability and better crowd management have intensified following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:21 IST
Union Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) first IPL title were marred by tragedy as a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium led to multiple casualties. Union Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy publicly expressed his shock and attributed the disaster to poor planning and a failure to implement precautionary measures.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy criticized the state's Congress government for failing to ensure public safety during the event. He urged the government to take full responsibility for the tragedy and emphasized the need for immediate support for the victims and their families, as well as for providing the best possible treatment to the injured.

The opposition, including JD-S and BJP leaders, accused the government of showing 'zero preparedness.' They highlighted the chaotic nature of the event, which saw fans rushing towards the stadium to celebrate RCB's victory in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings. Police used mild force to control the crowds, amid accusations of mismanagement and a complete administrative collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

