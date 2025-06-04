Putin Condemns Bridge Attacks as Terrorism
Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the attacks on bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk regions as terrorist actions aimed at sabotaging peace talks. He questioned the feasibility of summit meetings under these conditions, expressing concerns over negotiating with entities employing terror tactics.
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused perpetrators of recent attacks on bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk regions of engaging in terrorism, claiming their actions aim to derail ongoing peace negotiations.
Speaking on Wednesday, Putin criticized the circumstances under which summit meetings are being requested, pointing to the destructive nature of the attacks.
He questioned the possibility of negotiating with groups that resort to such violent strategies, highlighting the challenges of engaging in dialogue under the threat of terror.
