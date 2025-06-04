Putin Condemns Bridge Attacks as Terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused perpetrators of recent attacks on bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk regions of engaging in terrorism, claiming their actions aim to derail ongoing peace negotiations.

Speaking on Wednesday, Putin criticized the circumstances under which summit meetings are being requested, pointing to the destructive nature of the attacks.

He questioned the possibility of negotiating with groups that resort to such violent strategies, highlighting the challenges of engaging in dialogue under the threat of terror.

