Tragedy Strikes: Stampede Mars Bengaluru's RCB Victory Celebration

In a somber turn of events, a celebratory gathering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL triumph turned fatal as a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured. The Karnataka government has pledged a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of the deceased and assured free medical treatment for the injured.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing his sorrow, announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident, highlighting that the stadium, with a capacity of 35,000, was overwhelmed by a crowd of 2-3 lakh people. The CM stressed the tragedy's avoidability, citing broken gates and chaotic crowd management as contributing factors.

As political lines were drawn, national and state leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanded stricter safety measures for future events. Opposition parties criticized the ruling government for inadequate preparation, turning a moment of victory into a tragic loss.