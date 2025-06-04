Left Menu

Mizoram's Inventor's Challenge Fuels Youth Creativity and Innovation

Mizoram‘s Chief Minister Lalduhoma celebrated local ingenuity by awarding seed funding to winners of the Chief Minister's Inventor's Challenge. Emphasizing the need for creativity and invention, he encouraged youth empowerment and innovation. Diverse innovators received recognition and funding in various categories, enhancing Mizoram's culture of progress and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:47 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma presents seed funding to winners of the State-Level Chief Minister's Inventor's Challenge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma underscored the importance of creativity and invention in a seed funding ceremony for the Chief Minister's Inventor's Challenge winners, held at the CM Conference Hall, Aizawl, on Wednesday. Paying homage to the resourcefulness of forebears, he lamented the current generation's struggle to surpass this legacy, especially in traditional crafts like gongs and drums.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for nurturing inventive youth, arguing that educational achievements are not prerequisites for innovation. Through historical examples, he noted that the drive to create socially beneficial tools is key to innovation, urging the support and development of visionary individuals within the community.

The Inventor's Challenge, aiming to unearth and support local inventors, saw diverse groups securing seed funding for unique innovations. Awards included B. Lalhruaitluanga's LED public display and Lalhlimawma's E-commerce platform, reflecting a commitment to innovation and sustainability. The event, chaired by Vanlaldina Fanai, reinforced Mizoram's progress towards a creative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

