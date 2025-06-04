Mizoram's Inventor's Challenge Fuels Youth Creativity and Innovation

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma underscored the importance of creativity and invention in a seed funding ceremony for the Chief Minister's Inventor's Challenge winners, held at the CM Conference Hall, Aizawl, on Wednesday. Paying homage to the resourcefulness of forebears, he lamented the current generation's struggle to surpass this legacy, especially in traditional crafts like gongs and drums.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for nurturing inventive youth, arguing that educational achievements are not prerequisites for innovation. Through historical examples, he noted that the drive to create socially beneficial tools is key to innovation, urging the support and development of visionary individuals within the community.

The Inventor's Challenge, aiming to unearth and support local inventors, saw diverse groups securing seed funding for unique innovations. Awards included B. Lalhruaitluanga's LED public display and Lalhlimawma's E-commerce platform, reflecting a commitment to innovation and sustainability. The event, chaired by Vanlaldina Fanai, reinforced Mizoram's progress towards a creative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)