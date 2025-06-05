Left Menu

India Warns US: Pakistan a Front for China's Geopolitical Moves

Former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, part of an all-party delegation, urges US to reconsider its strategic ties with Pakistan, highlighting its role as a Chinese ally. The delegation discusses terrorism, democracy, and the China-Pakistan nexus, and briefs on India's Operation Sindoor against terrorism in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:27 IST
Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a stark warning to US policymakers, former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, emphasized that Pakistan is acting as a proxy for China's geopolitical ambitions, urging a reassessment of American strategy in South Asia. Sandhu, part of an all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor, addressed the issue during a Washington, DC interaction.

Sandhu outlined crucial concerns for US policymakers, focusing on terrorism, regional democracy, and the growing China-Pakistan alliance. He remarked on the control exerted by the Pakistan Army, arguing that terrorism should not be used as a diplomatic tool and warned of its potential impact on US security.

Highlighting India's global stance against terrorism, Sandhu called attention to India's efforts in combating threats after the Pahalgam terror attack, showcasing India's military response through 'Operation Sindoor.' The initiative aims to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir following deadly attacks by groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

