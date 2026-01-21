Trump's Greenland Gamble: A New Geopolitical Chessboard

In a bold statement at the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump declared that the United States would not resort to force to acquire Greenland, despite acknowledging the island's geo-strategic significance. The President stressed America's singular capability to protect the mineral-rich territory amidst growing geopolitical tensions with European allies.

Trump delivered a scathing critique of NATO allies during his speech, specifically calling out Denmark for what he termed as ingratitude over the past alliances. He asserted that Greenland's strategic position between major powers like the US, Russia, and China necessitates American stewardship, not just for its rare earth minerals but for broader strategic reasons.

Concluding his address, Trump called for immediate negotiations for the US to acquire Greenland, describing his economic vision that "when America booms, the entire world booms." Trump's remarks at Davos underscore the US's intent to assert its influence over a region critical for its national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)