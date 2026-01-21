Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gamble: A New Geopolitical Chessboard

President Donald Trump asserted that the US should not use force to acquire Greenland and emphasized that only America can secure the region amid rising tensions with Europe. Trump highlighted Greenland's strategic importance, criticized European allies, and called for negotiations to acquire the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:24 IST
Trump's Greenland Gamble: A New Geopolitical Chessboard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bold statement at the World Economic Forum, President Donald Trump declared that the United States would not resort to force to acquire Greenland, despite acknowledging the island's geo-strategic significance. The President stressed America's singular capability to protect the mineral-rich territory amidst growing geopolitical tensions with European allies.

Trump delivered a scathing critique of NATO allies during his speech, specifically calling out Denmark for what he termed as ingratitude over the past alliances. He asserted that Greenland's strategic position between major powers like the US, Russia, and China necessitates American stewardship, not just for its rare earth minerals but for broader strategic reasons.

Concluding his address, Trump called for immediate negotiations for the US to acquire Greenland, describing his economic vision that "when America booms, the entire world booms." Trump's remarks at Davos underscore the US's intent to assert its influence over a region critical for its national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026