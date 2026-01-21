Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A New Geopolitical Rift at Davos

During the World Economic Forum, President Trump reiterated his desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland. Despite promising not to use force, his statements risk disrupting long-standing alliances, such as NATO. Meanwhile, he's threatened tariffs on Denmark and criticized Europe's economic direction, highlighting tensions between the U.S. and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum, President Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, calling the island "a piece of ice, cold and poorly located." He argued that the U.S. deserves rights to Greenland, given its role in protecting Europe during World War II, thus instigating tension with European allies.

Trump emphasized that NATO should not obstruct U.S. expansionism and urged for immediate negotiations with Denmark. Despite his promise not to use force, his comments have the potential to disrupt the long-standing NATO alliance, especially with his threats to impose tariffs on Denmark and seven other allies.

Moreover, Trump accentuated the U.S.'s booming economy compared to Europe's waning growth, adding economic strains to the geopolitics already at play. His agenda, initially intended to address U.S. housing costs, was overshadowed by his controversial remarks about Greenland and the ensuing geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

