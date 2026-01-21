Trump's Greenland Gambit: A New Geopolitical Rift at Davos

At the World Economic Forum, President Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, calling the island "a piece of ice, cold and poorly located." He argued that the U.S. deserves rights to Greenland, given its role in protecting Europe during World War II, thus instigating tension with European allies.

Trump emphasized that NATO should not obstruct U.S. expansionism and urged for immediate negotiations with Denmark. Despite his promise not to use force, his comments have the potential to disrupt the long-standing NATO alliance, especially with his threats to impose tariffs on Denmark and seven other allies.

Moreover, Trump accentuated the U.S.'s booming economy compared to Europe's waning growth, adding economic strains to the geopolitics already at play. His agenda, initially intended to address U.S. housing costs, was overshadowed by his controversial remarks about Greenland and the ensuing geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)