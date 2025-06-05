Left Menu

PM Modi and Ministers Laud UP CM Yogi Adityanath on His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers extended their birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The leaders lauded his developmental efforts in the state. CM Yogi expressed gratitude, emphasizing the inspiration he draws from their goodwill to foster transformative change in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, commending his relentless work in enhancing the state's development across various sectors. In his post on X, Modi expressed hope for Adityanath's long and healthy life, acknowledging the improved quality of life for the people of Uttar Pradesh under his leadership.

Responding to the Prime Minister's message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed heartfelt thanks, highlighting that Modi's encouragement provides him with the motivation and energy necessary to continue implementing positive transformations for the state's 25 crore residents. He credited Prime Minister Modi's guidance and the 'Nation First' principle for Uttar Pradesh's progress towards a 'Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh'.

Senior ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to praise Adityanath's developmental strides. Coinciding with his birthday, CM Yogi attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, an event he described as a testament to 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (One India, Excellent India).

(With inputs from agencies.)

