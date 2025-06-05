Left Menu

Karnataka Politicians Clash Over Tragic IPL Celebration Stampede

A stampede during IPL celebrations near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru caused 11 deaths, revealing inadequate planning and sparking political accusations. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge admitted shortcomings, while Union Minister Kishan Reddy blamed the state government. Compensation for victims announced, and a magisterial inquiry launched.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge acknowledged on Thursday that the stampede near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people, could have been averted with improved planning and coordination. Despite efforts to manage the massive crowd, Kharge admitted shortcomings.

The tragedy, which occurred amidst Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, has sparked a political showdown. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the Karnataka government for failing to ensure adequate security and crowd control, labeling the incident a 'complete failure' of the state's administration. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also pointed fingers at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Amidst heated political exchanges, the Congress government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured free medical care for the injured. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed regret over the incident and called for a magisterial inquiry, while assuring that no political maneuvers would interfere with transparency in proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

