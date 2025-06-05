Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Champions Plastic-Free Future with Statewide Campaign

On World Environment Day, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a campaign to eliminate plastic pollution, aiming for a plastic-neutral state in five years. A Deposit Refund Scheme, technology integration, and community involvement are key elements of this initiative to establish sustainable waste management practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold environmental initiative, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a comprehensive campaign on World Environment Day to eradicate plastic pollution within the state. Speaking in Shimla, Sukhu pledged to transform Himachal into a plastic-neutral region within the next five years, emphasizing the necessity of preserving the state's natural beauty.

The campaign's launch was marked by an environmental pledge taken by schoolchildren, municipal workers, cyclists, and government officials, all committing to a plastic-free Himachal. A central feature of the initiative is the pilot Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS), which incentivizes consumers by adding a refundable charge of Rs5 to Rs10 on plastic or glass products, facilitated by QR-code tracking.

Environmentalist Pradeep Sangwan praised the Deposit Refund Scheme as a critical intervention for waste management, citing its success in similar Himalayan regions. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to integrated waste solutions through policy planning, technological support, and active community participation, inviting citizens to protect their natural surroundings.

