P&G Health's Financial Surge Amid Strategic Shifts
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd reported a 31% rise in net profit for the January-March quarter, fueled by brand-building and enhanced supply chain. The company switched its financial year to April 1-March 31, saw a 27% profit rise for the nine-month fiscal ending March 2025, and declared Rs 45 per share dividend.
- Country:
- India
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd experienced a remarkable 31% increase in net profit during the January-March quarter, reaching Rs 61 crore. This financial boost coincides with a significant rise in net sales by 23% to Rs 304 crore compared to the same quarter last year. According to the company, this growth was driven by superior brand-building activities and enhanced supply chain and market capabilities.
The company has also announced a change in its fiscal year, moving it to April 1 to March 31. This transition has compressed the current financial year to a nine-month period from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Over these nine months, P&G Health recorded sales of Rs 918 crore, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, accompanied by a 27% uptick in profit after tax to Rs 234 crore.
Milind Thatte, Managing Director of P&G Health India, emphasized the period as one of 'purposeful transformation and acceleration,' highlighting investments in meeting consumer and healthcare professional needs. The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 45 per share for the financial year ending March 2025, pending shareholder approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Set to Reveal 2024-25 Dividend: Anticipated Boost for Government Coffers
Record RBI Dividend Boosts Government Finances Amid Economic Pressures
Reserve Bank's Historic Rs 2.69 Lakh Crore Dividend to Government
RBI's Bumper Dividend to Boost India's Fiscal Health
RBI says it will give govt Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend for FY25, higher than Rs 2.1 lakh crore paid in FY24.