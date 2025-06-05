Left Menu

P&G Health's Financial Surge Amid Strategic Shifts

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd reported a 31% rise in net profit for the January-March quarter, fueled by brand-building and enhanced supply chain. The company switched its financial year to April 1-March 31, saw a 27% profit rise for the nine-month fiscal ending March 2025, and declared Rs 45 per share dividend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:54 IST
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd experienced a remarkable 31% increase in net profit during the January-March quarter, reaching Rs 61 crore. This financial boost coincides with a significant rise in net sales by 23% to Rs 304 crore compared to the same quarter last year. According to the company, this growth was driven by superior brand-building activities and enhanced supply chain and market capabilities.

The company has also announced a change in its fiscal year, moving it to April 1 to March 31. This transition has compressed the current financial year to a nine-month period from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Over these nine months, P&G Health recorded sales of Rs 918 crore, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, accompanied by a 27% uptick in profit after tax to Rs 234 crore.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director of P&G Health India, emphasized the period as one of 'purposeful transformation and acceleration,' highlighting investments in meeting consumer and healthcare professional needs. The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 45 per share for the financial year ending March 2025, pending shareholder approval.

