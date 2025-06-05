Balancing Giants: EU-Trade Concerns Over China's Economic Surge
EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic emphasized that while China's economic growth is important, it should not compromise the European economy. Speaking on Thursday, Sefcovic acknowledged the value of the strong economic and trade relationship with China but stressed the need for a balanced approach.
EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy trade balance with China, stressing that its economic ascent should not come at the cost of Europe's financial stability.
Speaking on Thursday, Sefcovic underscored the value of China's economic relationship with the European Union, acknowledging its impressive growth.
However, he cautioned against allowing China's rise to undermine the European economy, advocating for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade partnership.
