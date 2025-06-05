Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at IPL Celebration Claims 11 Lives in Bengaluru

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals and injuries to 33 others. The chaos unfolded during a victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bangalore, leaving medical staff at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital overwhelmed.

Responding swiftly, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident, pinpointing the unexpected turnout as the catalyst for the disaster. Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara clarified that the state government did not organize the event.

As the community mourns, the government has pledged Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the families of the deceased and free medical care for the injured, underscoring the tragic impact of the event and the lapses in crowd control.

(With inputs from agencies.)