Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Farm Accident

In a tragic incident, two brothers lost their lives by electrocution on Thursday in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The tragedy occurred in Bamrauli village located under the Kant police station jurisdiction, as reported by the local police authorities.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi explained that Dharmaveer Singh, aged 35, had set up an electrified wire fence around his farmland to protect crops from stray cattle. However, on Thursday morning, he accidentally came into contact with the live wire.

His younger brother, Satyaveer Singh, aged 30, attempted to rescue him but was also fatally electrocuted. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both brothers were declared dead by medical professionals. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination to ascertain further details.