Yogi Adityanath Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Spiritual Rites in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked his 53rd birthday with religious fervor in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to partake in solemn 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, a significant religious ceremony. During the event, idols of deities including Lord Ram and Maa Janaki were consecrated, reflecting profound cultural and religious significance.

The celebrations extended beyond the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, with CM Yogi participating in 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at nearby temples, and paying respects at the Hanuman Garhi temple. The three-day religious occasion witnessed the presence of revered personalities including Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai, highlighting its importance.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, traders and devotees commemorated the Chief Minister's birthday with rituals, invoking blessings for his longevity. District leaders expressed aspirations for Yogi Adityanath's future political role, showcasing his widespread popularity across Uttar Pradesh and beyond. Festivities are set to continue with the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav events in Ayodhya.

