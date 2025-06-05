Left Menu

Union Minister Promotes Direct Seeding of Paddy in Punjab for Water Conservation

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Punjab to advocate for direct seeding of paddy, highlighting its water-saving benefits. He witnessed innovative farming technology designed to streamline processes and promote mechanization, urging farmers countrywide to adopt these practices for cost-effective and efficient agriculture.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a significant visit to Patiala district in Punjab, emphasizing the importance of water conservation through direct seeding of paddy. During his engagement with local farmers, Chouhan not only drove a tractor but also demonstrated the benefits of farm mechanization as a progressive step toward sustainable agriculture.

Chouhan expressed profound admiration for Punjab's agricultural contributions, stating, "I bow to the land of Punjab." He highlighted the considerable water savings achieved through direct sowing of rice and urged the nation's farmers to adopt this practice. He observed live demonstrations of advanced machinery that integrate multiple nursery preparation tasks, simplifying traditional methods.

The Minister outlined mechanization's role in easing farming challenges, mentioning a remotely controlled machine that efficiently transplants paddy. This innovation enables farmers to work smarter, allowing up to 4 acres to be harvested in a day, thus transforming agriculture into a scientifically advanced and more economically viable sector. Chouhan reassured farmers of joint efforts by the Central and State governments to address their issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

