India and Norway Anchor Maritime Ventures with Strategic MoUs
Indian maritime companies secured strategic partnerships in Oslo with leading global players. Key MoUs signed include collaborations on vessel construction, offshore platforms, and digital solutions. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized sustainability and development in the blue economy, highlighting potential growth areas in offshore wind and digitalisation.
In a significant development for the maritime sector, Indian companies have inked pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global industry leaders during a ceremonious event in Oslo. The agreements explore collaborative ventures in vessel construction, smart infrastructure, and sustainability, ensuring a bolstered position in international maritime commerce.
The landmark agreement includes a Memorandum of Intent signed between Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, and India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to construct additional hybrid-propulsion vessels in adherence to cutting-edge cybersecurity norms. This complements GRSE's ongoing projects at their Kolkata shipyard.
Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, highlighted the importance of these partnerships at the Norwegian Pavilion, underscoring shared values and a collective commitment to sustainable growth within the blue economy. The minister noted India's dedication to transforming its maritime sector through strategic initiatives and collaborations.
