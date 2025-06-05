India and Norway Anchor Maritime Ventures with Strategic MoUs

In a significant development for the maritime sector, Indian companies have inked pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global industry leaders during a ceremonious event in Oslo. The agreements explore collaborative ventures in vessel construction, smart infrastructure, and sustainability, ensuring a bolstered position in international maritime commerce.

The landmark agreement includes a Memorandum of Intent signed between Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, and India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) to construct additional hybrid-propulsion vessels in adherence to cutting-edge cybersecurity norms. This complements GRSE's ongoing projects at their Kolkata shipyard.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, highlighted the importance of these partnerships at the Norwegian Pavilion, underscoring shared values and a collective commitment to sustainable growth within the blue economy. The minister noted India's dedication to transforming its maritime sector through strategic initiatives and collaborations.

