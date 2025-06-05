Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: Top Naxal Leader Neutralized, Major Blow to Maoist Forces

In a landmark achievement for anti-Naxal operations, Gautam, a high-ranking Naxal leader, was neutralized by security forces during a fierce gunfight in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The operation was confirmed by Bastar Inspector General of Police, P Sundarraj, who detailed the recovery of an AK-47 and substantial explosives.

This operation was carried out jointly by the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), signaling a robust tactical offensive against Maoist activities. The elimination of Gautam, a significant figure in Maoist operations, follows shortly after the neutralization of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary, Basavaraju.

Amidst ongoing operations, the surrender of 18 Naxals in Sukma district, influenced by the state's 'Niyad Nellanar' rehabilitation scheme, further underscores the dwindling strength of Maoist forces. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G. Chavan confirmed the surrenders, highlighting the initiative's success in persuading militants to abandon their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)