NIA Intensifies Kashmir Crackdown: Major Search Operations Targeting Terror Networks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches across Jammu & Kashmir, targeting premises linked to terror-affiliated groups. The crackdown aims to disrupt Pakistan-backed conspiracies destabilizing the region. Numerous incriminating materials, including digital devices and arms, were seized, highlighting a sophisticated terror infrastructure involving social media and drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 32 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, aiming to dismantle terror networks with links to Pakistan. This crackdown involved residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers tied to groups like The Resistance Front and Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters.

According to official sources, these groups are affiliated with banned terrorist organizations such as Laskar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The NIA is investigating their involvement in facilitating terror activities, including distributing explosives and arms. The probe also focuses on how these outfits use online platforms to recruit and mobilize local youth for radical activities.

During the raids, officials recovered two live cartridges, a fired bullet head, a bayonet, and several digital devices loaded with suspicious data. These materials, expected to offer insights into the operational strategies of terror conspiracies, are under further scrutiny by the NIA as investigations proceed.

Latest News

