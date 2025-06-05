Left Menu

Tripura's Green Call: Governor and PM Modi Urge Personal Action on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and PM Modi emphasized personal responsibility in environmental preservation. Citizens were urged to plant trees and reduce plastic usage. Various activities marked the day as Tripura joined the global initiative, aligning local actions with PM Modi's call for a collective global effort.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu plants a sapling on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In recognition of World Environment Day, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu called on the people of Tripura to embrace eco-friendly practices, notably planting trees and cutting down on plastic use. Emphasizing Tripura's identity as a 'green land,' the governor urged his constituents to uphold and advance the state's environmental heritage.

The citizens of Tripura joined the worldwide commitment to ecological preservation, reinforced by community events and educational drives across the state. This call to action resonated during various commemorative events, highlighting the critical role of each household in the state's green mission.

Nationally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the day by planting a Sindoor sapling at his official residence, applauding grassroots efforts in environmental conservation. In a poignant message, PM Modi linked individual actions to broader environmental impacts and underscored the need for a global, collective approach to climate protection, resonating with India's ancient traditions of maintaining natural balance.

