Tripura Celebrates World Environment Day with a Green Mission

Former Tripura Chief Minister and West Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb actively participated in World Environment Day celebrations at Agartala's Vivek Nagar Ramakrishna Mission, highlighting the nation's deep-rooted connection with nature. Deb expressed pride in India's traditional practice of tree worship and the region's longstanding environmental ethos.

Emphasizing India's leadership in environmental conservation, Deb cited Sanatan Dharma principles and the growing international appreciation for India's eco-initiatives. He noted that unlike many European countries, India offers an abundance of natural greenery and wildlife, drawing global attention and visits.

Deb proposed a proactive approach, encouraging individuals to plant a tree annually on their birthdays. This push for personal responsibility aims to increase awareness about restoring land and combating desertification, aligning with the year's global environmental theme.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu echoed these sentiments, urging residents to plant trees and reduce plastic use. Celebrating the state's verdant identity, he called on citizens to participate in maintaining and enhancing Tripura's environmental legacy.

Marking World Environment Day, Tripura showcased its commitment to preserving nature's bounty, motivating locals to protect the state's ecological heritage while embracing sustainable living practices.

