Serbia's Stand: Farmers and Activists Fight Against Rio Tinto's Lithium Mine

Zlatko Kokanovic, a determined farmer from Serbia's Jadar region, is spearheading efforts to block the development of a Rio Tinto lithium mine. The European Commission has identified this project as strategic in reducing dependency on China for mineral resources crucial for electric vehicle batteries.

The proposed mine could meet 90% of Europe's lithium demand if completed. However, Kokanovic, alongside thousands of protesters, fears it could lead to farmland pollution, a significant concern in a region where most residents depend on agriculture. Despite protests, Rio Tinto pledges high environmental standards for the project.

Serbia's authorities have faced massive demonstrations and student protests, reflecting strong civil society. Environmental activism led to the temporary revocation of Rio Tinto's licenses, though reinstated later. Kokanovic warns of potential government downfall if mining proceeds in Jadar.

