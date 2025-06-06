Left Menu

Mark Tucker Makes Strategic Move from HSBC to AIA Group

Mark Tucker, previously HSBC's Asia chairman, will take on his former leadership role at Hong Kong insurer AIA Group. He steps down as HSBC's chairman on September 30, while Brendan Nelson becomes interim replacement. HSBC's search for a permanent chair continues, with Jamie Forese a potential candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 06:32 IST
Mark Tucker Makes Strategic Move from HSBC to AIA Group

Mark Tucker transitions from HSBC's Asia-focused leadership to reclaim a prominent role at AIA Group, a key insurance player in Hong Kong. Tucker, having served as AIA's chief executive and president from 2010 to 2017, succeeds Edmund Sze-Wing Tse as chairman.

During his tenure at HSBC, Tucker implemented significant changes, including scaling back Western operations in favor of an Asian strategy. His exit paves the way for Brendan Nelson, previously chair of HSBC's group audit committee, to step in as interim chairman.

The search for Tucker's permanent replacement is underway, with former Citigroup President Jamie Forese emerging as a leading contender, according to sources. Meanwhile, the appointment process, led by Ann Godbehere, continues at the financial giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025