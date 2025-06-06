Mark Tucker Makes Strategic Move from HSBC to AIA Group
Mark Tucker, previously HSBC's Asia chairman, will take on his former leadership role at Hong Kong insurer AIA Group. He steps down as HSBC's chairman on September 30, while Brendan Nelson becomes interim replacement. HSBC's search for a permanent chair continues, with Jamie Forese a potential candidate.
Mark Tucker transitions from HSBC's Asia-focused leadership to reclaim a prominent role at AIA Group, a key insurance player in Hong Kong. Tucker, having served as AIA's chief executive and president from 2010 to 2017, succeeds Edmund Sze-Wing Tse as chairman.
During his tenure at HSBC, Tucker implemented significant changes, including scaling back Western operations in favor of an Asian strategy. His exit paves the way for Brendan Nelson, previously chair of HSBC's group audit committee, to step in as interim chairman.
The search for Tucker's permanent replacement is underway, with former Citigroup President Jamie Forese emerging as a leading contender, according to sources. Meanwhile, the appointment process, led by Ann Godbehere, continues at the financial giant.
