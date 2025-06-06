Left Menu

Tragedy on Honeymoon: Family Seeks CBI Probe into Mysterious Gorge Death

The family of newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi, found dead in Meghalaya, has sought a CBI investigation in a letter to PM Modi. The couple, on their honeymoon, went missing in May; Raja's wife, Sonam, remains untraced. The Meghalaya CM assures comprehensive investigation amidst ongoing search efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:22 IST
Raja Raghuvanshi' brother Vipul Raghuvanshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his mysterious death. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, while his wife, Sonam, remains missing. The tragedy unfolded during their honeymoon in the northeastern state.

On May 23, the couple was last in contact with their family before their phones went off. By June 2, Raja's body was discovered, prompting his family to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a CBI-led inquiry. "The Meghalaya police's efforts seem insufficient; a CBI probe could ensure justice," said Vipul Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed condolences and labeled the incident as unfortunate. Emphasizing the gravity of the case, CM Sangma promised comprehensive investigative efforts to apprehend those responsible. The couple had married on May 11 and embarked on their trip from Indore to Shillong on May 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

