Tragedy on Honeymoon: Family Seeks CBI Probe into Mysterious Gorge Death

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his mysterious death. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, while his wife, Sonam, remains missing. The tragedy unfolded during their honeymoon in the northeastern state.

On May 23, the couple was last in contact with their family before their phones went off. By June 2, Raja's body was discovered, prompting his family to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a CBI-led inquiry. "The Meghalaya police's efforts seem insufficient; a CBI probe could ensure justice," said Vipul Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed condolences and labeled the incident as unfortunate. Emphasizing the gravity of the case, CM Sangma promised comprehensive investigative efforts to apprehend those responsible. The couple had married on May 11 and embarked on their trip from Indore to Shillong on May 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)