Historic USBRL Project Unveiled: Chenab and Anji Bridges Transform Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the monumental Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Spanning a length of 272 kilometers, this electrified railway corridor is a feat of engineering, featuring an impressive 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. A centerpiece of the project is the Katra-Banihal section, where 97.42 km of the 111-km stretch lies either underground in tunnels or elevated over bridges.

The project boasts India's longest railway tunnel, the T-50, extending approximately 13 kilometers. Dilip Kumar of the Railway Board highlighted the project's major achievements, including two groundbreaking bridges—the Chenab Bridge, the tallest railway arch bridge in the world, standing at 359 meters, and the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge. Both structures are designed to withstand significant seismic activity and high winds.

In addition to the structural marvels, the Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains, enhancing rail connectivity between the regions. This corridor will cut travel time from Katra to Srinagar to a mere three hours, significantly boosting mobility and economic integration within the region. The USBRL project marks a major step forward in improving regional transport infrastructure.