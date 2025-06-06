Left Menu

Historic USBRL Project Unveiled: Chenab and Anji Bridges Transform Connectivity

The USBRL project, a 272-km-long electrified corridor, features India's longest rail tunnel and the world's tallest rail arch bridge. This ambitious venture by Indian Railways enhances connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating, notably, the Katra-Banihal stretch of tunnels and bridges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:03 IST
Historic USBRL Project Unveiled: Chenab and Anji Bridges Transform Connectivity
Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity, Railway Board (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the monumental Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Spanning a length of 272 kilometers, this electrified railway corridor is a feat of engineering, featuring an impressive 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. A centerpiece of the project is the Katra-Banihal section, where 97.42 km of the 111-km stretch lies either underground in tunnels or elevated over bridges.

The project boasts India's longest railway tunnel, the T-50, extending approximately 13 kilometers. Dilip Kumar of the Railway Board highlighted the project's major achievements, including two groundbreaking bridges—the Chenab Bridge, the tallest railway arch bridge in the world, standing at 359 meters, and the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge. Both structures are designed to withstand significant seismic activity and high winds.

In addition to the structural marvels, the Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains, enhancing rail connectivity between the regions. This corridor will cut travel time from Katra to Srinagar to a mere three hours, significantly boosting mobility and economic integration within the region. The USBRL project marks a major step forward in improving regional transport infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025