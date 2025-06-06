European Stocks Hold Steady Amid Rising Trade Tensions and Anticipation of U.S. Jobs Data

European shares showed little movement on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. jobs data, compounded by ongoing trade tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held firm at 551.9 points, poised for a potential second weekly gain, contingent on momentum sustained by the upcoming release of U.S. non-farm payroll figures, which are pivotal for Federal Reserve considerations amid trade challenges.

President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports earlier escalated trade disputes. Meanwhile, the ECB's rate cut news was overshadowed by President Christine Lagarde's remarks that hinted at the cessation of the bank's easing policy, affecting market expectations. Notably, shares of Adidas and Puma declined as Lululemon Athletica adjusted its annual profit forecast downward.

