Vande Bharat Express: Bridging Dreams with Rails in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir's rail connectivity by inaugurating multiple railway projects, among them the Vande Bharat Express trains. These trains connect Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar, representing the culmination of immense effort by railway workers, engineers, and particularly the loco pilot, Sharma, who attributed the success to their unwavering 'hard work, dedication, devotion, and determination.'

The newly launched trains are a major step forward, drastically cutting travel time between Katra and Srinagar from 6-7 hours by road to just 3 hours. This major connectivity leap is facilitated by India's engineering marvels — the Anji Khad cable-stayed bridge and the world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge — both key components of the expansive Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project.

This railway link, a strategic and economic initiative costing approximately Rs 43,780 crore, aims to provide seamless and reliable all-weather connectivity, linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. Prime Minister Modi's engagement with school children and railway staff during the event highlighted the socio-economic significance of the project, poised to boost regional mobility and integration. (ANI)