Court Extends Custody for 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Amid Health and Security Concerns

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of 26/11 attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana. The court hearing, conducted virtually due to security reasons, has scheduled his next appearance for July 9. Concerns over Rana's health were raised during the proceedings, prompting a directive for a status report from Tihar authorities by June 9.

Rana addressed the court personally, citing ear-related medical issues and requesting a hearing aid. The court will also consider his plea for family communication on June 9. Earlier, the NIA obtained Rana's voice and handwriting samples according to court orders, following his extradition from the US.

Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani descent, has been confronted with a wealth of evidence related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The NIA insists on further custodial interrogation, alleging Rana's lack of cooperation. However, his legal defense opposes further remand. The extradition and investigation are part of India's pursuit of justice for the deadly attacks perpetrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2008, which resulted in over 170 deaths.

