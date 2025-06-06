Left Menu

Court Extends Custody for 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Amid Health and Security Concerns

The Patiala House Court has extended the custody of Tahawwur Rana, the alleged plotter of the 26/11 attacks, amid health concerns and security measures. His extradition from the US highlights ongoing investigations to hold all conspirators accountable, with the next court date set for July 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:08 IST
Court Extends Custody for 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Amid Health and Security Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of 26/11 attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana. The court hearing, conducted virtually due to security reasons, has scheduled his next appearance for July 9. Concerns over Rana's health were raised during the proceedings, prompting a directive for a status report from Tihar authorities by June 9.

Rana addressed the court personally, citing ear-related medical issues and requesting a hearing aid. The court will also consider his plea for family communication on June 9. Earlier, the NIA obtained Rana's voice and handwriting samples according to court orders, following his extradition from the US.

Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani descent, has been confronted with a wealth of evidence related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The NIA insists on further custodial interrogation, alleging Rana's lack of cooperation. However, his legal defense opposes further remand. The extradition and investigation are part of India's pursuit of justice for the deadly attacks perpetrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2008, which resulted in over 170 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025