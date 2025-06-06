Delhi Court Clears Officials, Convicts Firm in Coal Block Case

A special court in Delhi on Friday cleared former Coal Ministry officials H C Gupta, K S Kropha, and K C Samaria of wrongdoing in a coal block allocation case. However, the firm Jas Infrastructure Capital Pvt Ltd (JICPL) and its director, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, were found guilty of conspiracy and cheating.

The judgment was delivered by Special CBI Judge Sanjay Bansal, who announced that sentencing arguments for JICPL and Jayaswal would occur on July 8, 2025. This case becomes the 19th conviction related to coal scam investigations led by the CBI, which began based on the Central Vigilance Commission's findings.

The CBI alleged that JICPL and Jayaswal misrepresented facts to gain undeserved benefits with the allocation of the Mahuagarhi coal block. The investigative process, overseen by the Supreme Court, saw the CBI successfully prove its case, as the investigation into coal block allocations from 2006 to 2009 continues.

