Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court examines President Trump's attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, highlighting a significant clash over the Fed's independence. Justices are uncertain about Trump's request to override a judge's decision preventing Cook's immediate firing amid ongoing legal challenges over alleged misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:32 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court grappled with President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a move that puts the central bank's independence under the microscope. Justices from both conservative and liberal sides voiced skepticism about Trump's bid, questioning its implications for economic stability.

During the hearing, some justices challenged Trump's counsel, D. John Sauer, on why Cook was not afforded a formal platform to counter allegations of mortgage fraud, which she denies. Skepticism also surrounded the claim that these allegations justify Cook's removal, given their potential impact on the Fed's autonomy.

The case, rooted in a broader dispute over presidential powers, sees Trump arguing for the right to remove Cook over alleged misconduct. This has raised concerns about undermining the Federal Reserve's traditional independence from political pressures, reshaping nearly a century-old precedent governing the central bank.

