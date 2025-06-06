Left Menu

RBI Raises Gold Loan Limit to Boost Small Borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India plans to increase the loan-to-value ratio for loans against gold for amounts under Rs 2.5 lakh, raising it from 75 to 85 percent. Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that both principal and interest are considered in this change, aimed at minimizing risks in gold lending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:28 IST
RBI Raises Gold Loan Limit to Boost Small Borrowers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India is poised to enhance lending options for small borrowers by increasing the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for lending against gold. Previously set at 75 percent, the LTV for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh will now rise to 85 percent, announced Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Governor Malhotra explained that this adjustment will accompany certain conditions. Unlike current practices that focus only on the principal, both principal and interest will be accounted for in calculating the LTV. The move is expected to better regulate the gold lending segment while minimizing associated risks.

Malhotra also mentioned that the new rules will clearly specify ownership requirements and eliminate the need for credit appraisal for loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh, where gold is used as collateral. These changes will be included in the final regulation, subject to public consultation and evaluation of the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025