Strategic Partnership Charts New Frontier in India's Mineral Supply Chain

RITES Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) aimed at revolutionizing the supply chain for metals and minerals, including critical minerals. This collaboration targets both domestic and international markets, focusing on exploration, extraction, refining, and production activities.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines RITES' role in providing consultancy and logistics solutions, such as project planning, transport infrastructure development, multimodal transport planning, and rolling stock support, to enhance the mining operations of Hindustan Copper.

This partnership seeks to establish a self-reliant mineral value chain that supports India's critical mineral security, promotes sustainable growth, and strengthens the nation's economic resilience. Hindustan Copper Ltd, a government-owned enterprise, manages a vertically integrated copper production process across various states in India.

