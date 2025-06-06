RBI's Surprise Liquidity Boost Propels Nifty Bank to Record Heights
The Nifty Bank index hit an all-time high following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to slash the cash reserve ratio by 1%. This move, along with a cut in policy rates, aims to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore into the banking system, fostering higher credit availability and economic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:39 IST
India
- India
The Nifty Bank index soared to its highest ever on Friday, following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to reduce the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by an unprecedented 1%.
This strategic move is set to release Rs 2.5 lakh crore into the banking system, markedly enhancing its lending capacity towards productive economic sectors.
The stock market celebrated the RBI's bold steps, with significant gains across banking and financial stocks, as investors anticipate robust credit growth and improved bank profitability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
