RBI's Policy Move: Governor Malhotra Calls for Stakeholder Action

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, has stated that the central bank has exhausted its capacity to further monetary measures to stimulate growth, following a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate.

Malhotra emphasized the importance of other stakeholders stepping up to sustain economic development. He reiterated his commitment to his responsibilities, avoiding prescribing actions for others despite historical disagreements between the RBI and the finance ministry.

With a recent shift in the monetary policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral,' Malhotra highlighted the finite scope left for the RBI to bolster economic growth, particularly after reducing the policy repo rate by 100 basis points since early 2025.