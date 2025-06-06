Left Menu

PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Promises Resilient Future for Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack and praised local bravery. He assured continued development in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting a vision of rejuvenated tourism and economic growth. Modi inaugurated major infrastructure projects to further connect and empower the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday fiercely criticized Pakistan's involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as an assault on both humanity and the livelihoods of Kashmiris. Speaking at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi region, Modi accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting tourism, a key economic pillar for the hardworking people of Kashmir.

Modi took a moment to honor Adil's bravery, who lost his life while opposing the terrorists in Pahalgam, underscoring the unyielding spirit of the region's citizens. 'Adil's sacrifice has sent a robust message to terrorists worldwide,' Modi stated, reinforcing the local resilience against terrorism.

Highlighting the impact on tourism and local economy, PM Modi emphasized a shift from a past of accepting terrorism to a future of renewed dreams. He pledged unwavering support for Jammu and Kashmir's youth and promised that any obstacles to their aspirations would face him first.

Later that day, the Prime Minister inaugurated two major infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling ongoing progress. The unveiling of the world's highest railway arch bridge, the 'Chenab Railway Bridge', and India's first cable-stayed 'Anji Bridge', along with launching Vande Bharat Express trains, illustrate the central government's commitment to revitalizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

