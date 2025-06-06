South India's Delimitation Concerns Stir Political Debate

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president, Kolanukonda Shivaji, has publicly criticized the BJP-led central government for what he perceives as attempts to undermine the rights of southern states. Addressing the media on Friday, Shivaji argued that the impending 2027 census-based delimitation process could potentially discriminate against the southern regions, which have experienced successful implementation of family planning policies.

Shivaji further contended that NITI Aayog deviates from its original mandate akin to the National Development Council, meant to foster cooperative federalism among all Chief Ministers. He accused the central government of betraying the southern states with strategic neglect, claiming, "It now appears that the Union Government is deliberately undermining these regions' rights through calculated strategies."

The Congress leader also emphasized the precedence set by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who maintained regional representation balance without resorting to population-based parliamentary increases. He urged for constitutional safeguarding of southern states' rights, insisting that any parliamentary seat allocation adjustment applied in northern states must be equally implemented in the south. Despite opposition concerns, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified through spokesperson posts on X that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly assured that the delimitation exercise will fairly consider southern states' concerns, with budgetary support never being an issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)