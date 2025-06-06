Left Menu

South India's Delimitation Concerns Stir Political Debate

The Andhra Pradesh Congress vice-president criticizes the BJP government over the upcoming 2027 census-based delimitation, alleging discrimination against southern states. He demands fair representation through constitutional measures, echoing historical precedents. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs assures that regional concerns will be discussed and addressed appropriately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:20 IST
South India's Delimitation Concerns Stir Political Debate
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji (Photo/x/@shivaji_kolanu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president, Kolanukonda Shivaji, has publicly criticized the BJP-led central government for what he perceives as attempts to undermine the rights of southern states. Addressing the media on Friday, Shivaji argued that the impending 2027 census-based delimitation process could potentially discriminate against the southern regions, which have experienced successful implementation of family planning policies.

Shivaji further contended that NITI Aayog deviates from its original mandate akin to the National Development Council, meant to foster cooperative federalism among all Chief Ministers. He accused the central government of betraying the southern states with strategic neglect, claiming, "It now appears that the Union Government is deliberately undermining these regions' rights through calculated strategies."

The Congress leader also emphasized the precedence set by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who maintained regional representation balance without resorting to population-based parliamentary increases. He urged for constitutional safeguarding of southern states' rights, insisting that any parliamentary seat allocation adjustment applied in northern states must be equally implemented in the south. Despite opposition concerns, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified through spokesperson posts on X that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly assured that the delimitation exercise will fairly consider southern states' concerns, with budgetary support never being an issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025